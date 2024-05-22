Minister Indar leads delegation to Future Aviation Forum 2024 in Saudi Arabia

A delegation from Guyana, comprising Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, and Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General, GCAA, is attending the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the period May 20-22, 2024.

The ongoing conference, a significant platform for the aviation industry, is centered around the theme of ‘Elevating Global Connectivity’. It aims to bolster aviation collaboration through global partnerships, foster innovation, promote sustainable air travel, and encourage cultural exchange. The Forum is a hub for global leaders in the aviation sector, offering unparalleled knowledge exchange and business opportunities in a dynamic and critical economic sector.

Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and Director General of Jamaica CAA and Chairman of CASSOS, Mr. Nari Williams-Singh

Today, Minister Deodat Indar and Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field in collaboration with the Hon. Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport, Trinidad and Tobago and other representatives from the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Systems (CASSOS), witnessed a significant event-the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CASSOS and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia. This MOU holds promising benefits for the member States of CASSOS, including Guyana, in terms of aviation personnel training, research and development, and other areas of cooperation in the field of aviation personnel training.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia will bear the financial arrangements to cover expenses for the training programme within the framework of the MOU.

Hon. Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport, Trinidad and Tobago; Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works; Ms Sonia Francis-Yearwood, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Trinidad and Tobago, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General, GCAA and other officials

Minister Indar expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are deeply appreciative of the support provided by the Government of Malaysia. This collaboration is a significant step forward for the collective States that make up CASSOS and it is something that we truly value.” He also highlighted the recent amendments to the Civil Aviation Act and the Government of Guyana’s recognition of CASSOS’ work.

