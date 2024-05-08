Minister Indar promoted investment in Guyana at Bilateral Chamber, Guyana Night in Houston

The Honourable Deodat Indar last evening highlighted Guyana’s investment opportunities to investors at the Bilateral Chamber in Houston, Texas.

The engagement occurred on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) where Minister Indar is leading a trade delegation.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

In his feature remarks, the Minister provided insight into Guyana’s transformation and energy strategy, and discussed matters surrounding foreign direct investment.

The stage was shared with Retired Four Star US General Wesley Clark who also served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander. General (ret’d) Clark is also a former US presidential candidate.

Following the event, Minister Indar attended a ‘Guyana Night’ reception where he was presented an instrument by the City of Houston to welcome Guyana’s participation at the OTC.

The instrument was handed over by Houston’s Mayor Pro-Temp, Martha Castex-Tatum at the reception hosted by Guyana’s Honorary Consul General of the Southwest United States, the Honorable Lutfi Hassan.

