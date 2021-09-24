Minister Indar tours Kingston oil and gas terminal

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, on Friday toured the G-Port oil and gas terminal at Kingston, Georgetown.

The terminal was established through a joint venture (JV) between the Guyanese company John Fernandes Limited, and the US company, Edison Chouest.

The G-Port facility at Kingston

Minister Indar told DPI that he was heartened to learn that most of the terminal’s workers are Guyanese. This, he said is significant, as the government has been advocating fervently for the use of Guyanese labour and services by international companies operating here.

“I came this morning with our team from sea defense as well, to see what is being built here. Over the years, there was a JV between the two companies. They have expended about US$12 million to build a facility here that is tied to two mud plants and cement plant providers. So, the team actually showed me what are some of the operations they do here.”

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar (right)

Chief Executive Officer of John Fernandes Limited, Phillip Fernandes said the joint venture operations have been rapidly developing.

“Local company John Fernandes Limited, which has been around here for 60 years, helping with the development of Guyana, recognises the pace and the magnitude of development required to satisfy this new oil industry in Guyana,” he noted.

The G-Port facility at Kingston

Discussing the vessels docked at the terminal, Daniel Lafont of Edison Chouest Offshore said, “as you see the vessels behind us, if it wasn’t for these plants, [the boats] would be in Trinidad today trying to get mud, cement, the product that they’re here to pick up. So, this is another way of keeping work here in Guyana.”

Chairman of the River and Sea Defence Board, retired Brigadier Gary Beaton spoke about the board’s safety checks on the terminal.

“We check and make sure that the development is in accordance with what we issue, both from an environmental perspective and an engineering perspective. Visiting here, I’m pleased to say that we’ve seen all the features in place, and we will continue following up with many more visits.”

CEO of John Fernandes Limited, Phillip Fernandes

Chairman, River and Sea Defence Board, Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton

Edison Chouest Offshore representative, Daniel Lafont

With demand for its services ramping up, the joint venture is looking to expand. Lafont said Minister Indar awaits the company’s word on what government can do to facilitate its expansion.