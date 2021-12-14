Search

Minister Manickchand visits Leguan’s Coconut Nursery

Staff Writer Staff WriterDecember 14, 2021

The Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand while on the island of Leguan today visited the coconut nursery established by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Hope Coconut Industries Limited (HCIL).

Minister Manickchand speaking with a member of staff of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) at the coconut nursery in Leguan today

The facility which is the only of its kind on the island grows coconut seedlings which are then purchased by farmers on the island to cultivate on their farms until they are mature. Seedlings are sold when they are 3 to 4 months old and mature at 18 months.

The coconuts are then harvested for their water and as dried coconuts. The intention of the establishment of this nursery is to provide farmers with high-quality planting material at a very affordable cost. 

Coconut seedlings currently at the Leguan nursery
