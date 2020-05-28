Minister Norton expresses condolences on the passing of Mr. Lennox Hernandez

Latest update May 29th, 2020 3:28 PM
May 28, 2020 Department of Social Cohesion, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
The Hon. Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton wishes to express sincerest condolences to the relatives, friends and well-wishers of Mr. Lennox Hernandez.
The former Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Trust of Guyana passed away on Wednesday morning at his Georgetown home.
The incredibly skillful Senior Architect was also a well-respected Lecturer of the University of Guyana.
He has taught Architecture for decades both locally and internationally. Over the last few years, Mr. Hernandez remained very supportive of the mission and work of the National Trust.
His dedication and commitment towards spreading awareness of, and preserving Guyana’s architectural heritage will forever be remembered and cherished.
May his soul find eternal rest.
