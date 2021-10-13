Minister of Labour pays courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia

The Honourable Joseph Hamilton, MP, Minister of Labour, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, on October 13, 2021 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia in Belgrade.

The Ministers discussed the economic and social progress of their respective countries. They also shared positions on key issues on the international agenda, in particular climate change and the importance of peace and stability for sustained development, the latter a foundational principle of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Honourable Joseph Hamilton, MP, Minister of Labour and His Excellency Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia,

Minister Selakovic said that his Government was keen to deepen diplomatic ties with the Government of Guyana and to examine ways in which the two countries could benefit from a practical programme of cooperation. Given the importance which both Guyana and Serbia attach to the development of the agricultural sector, it was agreed that this should be an area of priority. The Ministers further agreed that cultural cooperation was another area that would contribute to the expansion of relations between the countries.

Minister Hamilton took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation by the Government and people of Serbia.

The Ministers undertook to ensure that the two countries remained engaged in the pursuit of cooperating in areas of mutual interest towards the further development of the bilateral relationship.

Minister Hamilton was accompanied by Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Michael Brotherson, Director, Bilateral Affairs Department and Ms Sondra Cheong, Foreign Service Officer III of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.