Minister of Natural Resources participates in Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas (CAMMA) Special Meeting.

Hon. Raphael Trotman, Minister of Natural Resources, yesterday (April 23, 2020) represented the Ministry by participating in a virtual meeting organized by the Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas (CAMMA). The Special Meeting was held under the theme, “Mining in the Americas in the framework of the COVID 19 Pandemic” and provided a forum to share ideas and experiences among Latin American countries during the COVID 19 fight, in tandem with management of the Mining Sector. Ministers and Senior representatives of Chile, Brazil, Bolivia, Columbia, Canada and Equador were among those who participated in the meeting.

Hon. Raphael Trotman, Ms. Euliene Watson- Technical Officer, Mining and Translator Mr. Quincy Scotland

Mr. Roberto Sarudiansky – Coordinator of the Conference of Mining Ministries moderated the meeting, which included presentations from the Mining Minister of Chile, Hon. Baldo Prokurica and Hon. Bento Costa Lima, Minister of Mines and Mineral Transformation of Brazil. Both presentations were insightful and outlined the experiences of the two countries in responding to the impact of COVID-19 on the mining sector as well as in-country efforts and challenges. Representatives from Canada and Equador also shared useful insights about their responses to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Natural Resources was pleased to have participated in the important meeting, which provided valuable updates and experiences for understanding and combatting the impact of COVID-19 in Latin America and Guyana.

