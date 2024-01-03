Minister Sonia Parag now heads the Ministry of Local Govt

– Minister Dr Ashni Singh now responsible for Public Service

Minister Sonia Parag is set to assume the portfolio of Local Government and Regional Development Minister, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced on Tuesday during a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

Minister Parag currently heads the Ministry of Public Service and according to President Ali, the transition to her new post will “take place over the course of this week.”

Dr. Ali underscored that Minister Parag will now work alongside Minister within the Ministry, Anand Persaud towards its accelerated community-oriented programmes and targeted initiatives at National Democratic Councils (NDCs), the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), and Municipalities in the various regions.

“We are looking to empower the local governance structure more and more as we roll out the benefits to our people,” he emphasised.

With Minister Parag’s move, the Public Service portfolio will now fall under the purview of Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

This expansion of responsibilities for Minister Singh comes as the public service ministry plays a crucial role in developing policies to guide the management of the public service.

Notably, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) is one of the flagship programmes executed by the ministry. The GOAL programme, part of President Ali’s commitment to investing in human development through academic advancement, offers over 20,000 scholarships to Guyanese.

Aimed at providing opportunities for online and distance learning, GOAL seeks to empower individuals to advance their education, thereby contributing to the overall growth and development of the nation.

