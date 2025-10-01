Minister Sukhai joins citizens in drive to revive city

On Monday evening, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, rolled up her sleeves and joined citizens in clearing garbage from the streets of Georgetown.

Working side by side with volunteers, the minister took to the block around the Guyana Post Office Corporation, helping to restore order and freshness to one of the city’s busiest areas.

The initiative by Minister Sukhai is an affirmation of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s City Revival Plan.

Minister Pauline Sukhai participating in garbage clean-up

“This evening’s exercise is the one which aligns itself with His Excellency’s wish that we will be able to, as a government, provide a safe environment, clean, green and beautified Guyana,” the minister said.

The minister urged all Guyanese to stop littering and take pride in their communities, noting that Georgetown’s image as the “Garden City” can only be revived if everyone plays their part.

President Ali unveiled the ambitious City Revival Plan in September, which aims to transform Georgetown into a vibrant, sustainable capital that reflects Guyana’s culture, pride and progress.