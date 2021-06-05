Minister Sukhai pledges support to Upper Mazaruni flood victims

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai says over 700 households in six communities in the Upper Mazaruni area have been affected by rising water in the Mazaruni and Kamarang rivers.

Minister Sukhai made this disclosure to DPI on Friday, following a visit to Waramadong, Jawalla, Quebanang, and Kako villages.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai addresses residents of Waramadong, Region Seven today.

The Minister is currently on a verification assessment in the Upper Mazaruni area, which will inform Government’s relief response to persons affected by the floods. She said Jawalla has been devastated by the floods, as the Mazaruni River continues to overtop.

“I think Jawalla has been the worst hit from the four communities that we have visited today.”

Some 61 households in Jawalla have been severely impacted following the flooding of 159 farmlands. About 29 houses are inundated, with some completely covered. One house has since collapsed and has been swept away by the floods.

Over in Jawalla’s satellite Quebanang, 163 farms have been destroyed hampering the livelihood of 86 persons, while in Waramadong, 207 farms have been flooded, affecting 202 residents. A total of 12 houses have been inundated.

A mother and her daughters paddle through the flood in Jawalla, Upper Mazaruni

Over in Kako, 176 households are reeling after 120 farms went under water. About 12 houses have also been flooded.

Minister Sukhai told residents of the four communities that the Government’s priority is to make sure that persons are safe. The next step is to provide relief to the most vulnerable. She said the visit is to validate the flooding and determine the amount of relief needed.

Minister Sukhai said food and cleaning hampers have begun arriving in Kamarang and will soon be distributed, based on information from today’s assessment.

She said all of the villages registered concerns about the health hazards from the floods and have requested immediate intervention.

“Many of the villages use pit latrine and most of them have been flooded and will hopefully not cause… we are hoping that with a lot of caution that the families and the villagers will be very cautious and not to have any outbreaks.

Homes under water in Jawalla

They have indicated that they have realised that those can pose health hazards and they have asked that the relief includes supplies of drugs to address any outbreaks with diarrhoea, vomiting and malaria, typhoid et cetera.”

Minister Sukhai pledged to ensure there is adequate medicines in all health posts in the Upper Mazaruni area.

The Minister was joined by teams from the Civil Defence Commission, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, and regional representatives. She is among several Government ministers spread across the country to provide relief to flood affected persons. The team is being led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minster Sukhai is expected to continue her outreach to the riverine communities tomorrow.