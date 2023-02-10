Minister Todd and ACS Secretary-General discuss opportunities for regional integration, other priorities
The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation yesterday met with Mr. Rodolfo Sabonge, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).
Minister Todd and the Secretary-General discussed upcoming events undertaken by the organisation, opportunities for regional integration and priorities of the Government of Guyana and the Greater Caribbean Region.
The Secretary-General also reiterated the commitment of the ACS to the Government of Guyana for the mutual achievement of sustainable development.
The ACS aims to enhance cooperation and provides a framework for political dialogue that allows Members the opportunity to identify areas of common interest and concern that are addressed at the regional level through cooperation and partnerships.