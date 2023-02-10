Minister Todd and ACS Secretary-General discuss opportunities for regional integration, other priorities

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation yesterday met with Mr. Rodolfo Sabonge, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

Minister Todd and the Secretary-General discussed upcoming events undertaken by the organisation, opportunities for regional integration and priorities of the Government of Guyana and the Greater Caribbean Region.

Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Mr. Rodolfo Sabonge, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS)

The Secretary-General also reiterated the commitment of the ACS to the Government of Guyana for the mutual achievement of sustainable development.

The ACS aims to enhance cooperation and provides a framework for political dialogue that allows Members the opportunity to identify areas of common interest and concern that are addressed at the regional level through cooperation and partnerships.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

