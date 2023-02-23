Ministers, foreigners excited with return of Mash

As the festivities got underway for the country’s 53rd Republic Anniversary, many lined the streets of the capital city, Georgetown, on Thursday to partake in the grand, colourful, and extravagant float parade, as is customary with Mashramani celebrations.

Tourists, diplomats, government officials from the various ministries, and Guyanese from all walks of life were decked out in an array of festive colours – many enjoying the street party atmosphere as they moved and swayed to the sound of Calypso and Soca booming along the parade route.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who was on the move with his band spoke with DPI.

“The most important thing about Mashramani is fun in the sun, all the people coming out, Guyanese of all races, all ethnic groups coming out and having fun today because it is a national day when we celebrate our republican status,” he said.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Likewise, leading her group, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand shared her thoughts.

“It is a very celebratory atmosphere… where we are mixing and mashing as one Guyana … Our theme is the wheels of progress centred around promoting inclusion and diversity across Guyana” Minister Manickchand shared.

Melinda Sandy, Tourist, Trinidad & Tobago

Meanwhile, a national from Trinidad and Tobago, Melinda Sandy, said it was her first time experiencing Mash.

“Excited, first-time celebrating Mash in Guyana… from Trinidad and Tobago”

In addition, DPI caught up with a few others who were equally celebrating the day’s excitement.

Diletta Doretti, World Bank Country Representative

World Bank Country Representative Diletta Doretti said that it was her “first republic day, my first mash, super excited and very happy to support education.”

Tahlia Miranda from Global Partnership for Education who also joined the Ministry of Education float, said, “we support Guyana in a lot of projects around education… so thank you for having us here”.

Tahlia Miranda, Global Partnership for Education

Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Charles Ramson who was out ensuring that the return of the celebration was moving along smoothly, shared, “We want to keep innovating… we want to keep making it get bigger and bigger all the time.”

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

2023 has seen the return of this unique Guyanese celebration after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

