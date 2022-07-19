Ministers Singh, Bharrat, Dharamlall on outreach to Region One (Matarkai Sub-District)

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni K. Singh today visited the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), a subsidiary of Chinese-owned Bosai Minerals Group (BMG), in Matthew’s Ridge, Barima-Waini, Region One. Minister Singh was joined by Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat and Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall and a number of technical officers. There, the ministers met with senior management of the company and discussed the company’s investment and production plans, and noted the efforts that have been made by the company as Guyana resumes exports of manganese for the first time in nearly six decades.

The Senior Finance Minister also discussed other issues of interest to the company and emphasized the importance of the company’s compliance with the strictest of safety and environmental standards, as well as its corporate responsibility to the community in which it operates.

During the visit to the Region as well, the Ministers attended a community meeting at Matthew’s Ridge where they interacted with the residents and listened to their various issues and concerns.

At that meeting, the Ministers revealed plans for infrastructural development, improvements to healthcare facilities and services, and more training opportunities for the young people in the region. The Minister also assured the residents that President Ali’s Government is at their service and is committed to working hard to resolve issues and improve the livelihood of everyone in the village.

