Ministry, Nations University discuss int’l accreditation for WIIN programmes

International accreditations for some of the programmes being offered under the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme may eventually become possible through a partnership with the Ministry and Nations University.

The subject was discussed on Friday when Minister Vindhya Persaud and Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar met with Director of Nations University Pamela O’Toole and other representatives on formulating structured internationally certified training programmes for women, youths and persons with disabilities.

Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud (center) and Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar (first, right) accept two scholarships for the Ministry from Nations University Director Pamela O’Toole and other representatives.

Minister Persaud took the opportunity to update the university representatives on the recently launched WIIN programme that seeks to economically empower women, and she pointed out how measures are currently being undertaken to expand the programme.

The representatives committed to collaborating with the Ministry on this new initiative and undertook to formulate proposals for targeted training that is expected to be impactful and bring about measureable positive changes in the lives of individuals.

Nations University also handed over two scholarships to the Ministry.

Minister Persaud discussing the WIIN programme with the Nations University representatives on Friday.

WIIN, a brainchild of Minister Persaud, is available both online and in-person across the country and seeks to provide women and girls with economic benefits, along with an enabling environment to help them boost their self-confidence and individuality.

Whether persons are interested in garment construction, ICT, graphic designing, video editing, photography, interior decorating, the ministry is moving to cater for major development in the country.

WIIN will also include the provision of functional, business, social issues, and legislative literacy, and will cover areas in anger management, emotional intelligence, coping mechanisms, as well as information on support systems from the ministry. Each course will be followed by an assessment, and the top five students will be eligible for assistance to start up their businesses.