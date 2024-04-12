Ministry of Education Promotes Literary Excellence with Staging of “Twelfth Night”

To elevate the study of Literature among secondary school students the Ministry of Education is staging William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, “Twelfth Night” at the National Cultural Centre.

This innovative endeavour aims to inspire a deeper appreciation for literary works and enhance student engagement in preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) English Literature examination in May.

“Twelfth Night” was selected for its relevance to the Caribbean Examinations Council’s CSEC® curriculum.

During brief remarks before it commenced, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that this initiative underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fostering cultural enrichment and academic excellence. She noted that the Ministry of Education will continue to provide students with holistic educational experiences which go beyond traditional classroom learning.

Educator at the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ingrid Richards- Fung said that productions by bringing these texts to life on stage, students will have the opportunity to experience literature in a dynamic and immersive way, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the written word. She added that there are plans to extend this initiative by incorporating other literary works from the CSEC syllabus into future theatrical.

The play debuted on Friday afternoon with scores of students from secondary schools across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Georgetown. It will be playing at the National Cultural Centre on April 13, 15, 16 and 17. It was produced by Gems Theatre Production and directed by Ron Robinson.

The Ministry of Education invites educators and students to attend.

