Ministry of Education responds to mischievous news report

On Monday, June 19, 2023, a Facebook page titled 9newsbreak carried a video story relating to the complaint by a schoolgirl that she was sexually assaulted by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall in which the voice of Adam Harris states that an official of the Ministry of Education accompanied Minister Dharamlall on a visit to the complainant’s family.

Mr. Harris says that “following a visit by a team of reporters from a daily newspaper, it was found “that Dharamlall during his visit was accompanied by an official from the Education Ministry.”

The Ministry of Education rejects this mischievous lie and categorically states that at no point did any Ministry of Education staff visit the complainant either in the presence of the accused, alone or at all.

We ask that news agencies, journalists, and politicians be responsible when reporting on such matters and particularly on any matter in which children are involved.

The Ministry of Education further calls on Mr. Harris to withdraw and delete his story and to offer an apology to all the staff of the Ministry of Education.

