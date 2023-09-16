Ministry of Education’s School Grant distribution programme rolled out

For the first time, teachers will be assisted to prepare and maintain their classrooms as they see fit with greater autonomy by purchasing themselves the janitorial, office and field supplies that they need.

On Friday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commenced the distribution of the School Grants in Region Three.

Under the School Grant, teachers will be given $4,000 per child on the Coastland and $5,500 per child in the Hinterland per term. For schools with less than 56 students enrolled, a standard amount of $224,000 per term will be granted.

While meeting with the Headteachers from schools across the region, Minister Manickchand stated that the implementation of the grant is aimed at empowering teachers to enhance the delivery of the curriculum.

“This grant is for schools and the benefit of our children.”

She explained that before the implementation of the School Grant, it was the responsibility of the Department of Education in each region to ensure schools received supplies, however, this presented challenges as each school’s needs were different. This led to teachers having to pay out-of-pocket expenses to enhance their classrooms.

The Education Minister also noted that another challenge faced was the untimely distribution of resources to teachers.

She said after careful examination, the best solution was to give schools full autonomy to purchase their resources. This, she noted, empowers Headteachers to become better managers of their schools.

To ensure a transparent process, Minister Manickchand told the Headteachers that a list would be provided to guide teachers on their purchases. She encouraged them to utilise the grant in innovative ways.

Additionally, she highlighted that the Ministry of Education has invested heavily in providing resources for students and teachers. As such, she charged the Headteachers to ensure the investments yield significant results.

