Ministry of Health Press Statement

The Ministry of Health today received an additional 83,000 doses for Sputnik V vaccines out of the 200,000 first and second doses purchased by the Government of Guyana.

From this shipment, 43,000 persons will receive their first dose as part of component one of the vaccination process, while the remaining 40,000 will be used to administer the second dose.

As of Sunday, April 18, 2021, a total of 86,601 persons have received their first dose (using Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm).

With the current vaccines at hand and remaining doses to be shipped within the next few weeks, there will be adequate supplies for every adult Guyanese to be administered both doses.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health, encourages all Guyanese 18 years and older to visit a vaccination site in their community and get inoculated as soon as possible.

These vaccines and other measures implemented by the Government are the only ways to beat the pandemic.