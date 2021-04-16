Ministry of Health – Press Statement

The Ministry of Health notes the patent misinformation being pedaled in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines by obstructionist elements, particularly in Linden, Region Ten.

The Ministry categorically rejects as mischievous and malicious, unsubstantiated claims on social media that Region Ten RDC Councillor, Serjonie ‘Gem’ Narine died after taking the vaccine.

Ms. Narine was not a recipient of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines being administered by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry is of the view these fabrications are part of a coordinated whisper campaign by political elements, particularly in Region Ten, to derail the Government’s vaccination programme and stymie our successes in responding to the pandemic.

We wish to state clearly that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and call on persons to not fall prey to these fallacious claims and be dissuaded from being vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging all Guyanese 18 years and older to visit a vaccination site in their community and get inoculated as soon as possible. These vaccines and other measures implemented by the Government are the only ways in which we can beat the pandemic.