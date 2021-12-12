Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – 914 Investigation

We at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Malini Wahid who was brutally murdered by her partner Balram Heeralall also known as ‘Nappy’ from Martyr’s Ville. For us, one life lost is one life too many. Every life is valuable and precious.

We were forwarded various reports from media houses stating that several calls were allegedly made to the 914 Hotline to report the abuse on the 10th December, 2021, which went unanswered. It caused us great concern, as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security takes cases of domestic violence seriously.

Upon receipt of these allegations, an investigation was immediately launched which included a thorough review by Digicel, GTT and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security of all calls placed to the 914 Hotline on that day, a review of the Ministry’s internal call logs and several interviews with personnel who manage the 914 Hotline. The findings of this investigation revealed:

That no calls placed to the 914 Hotline by any GTT or Digicel Number for the entirety of the 10th December, 2021, were missed (unanswered) or dropped. That there were no reports received by the 914 Hotline for the entirety of the 10th December, 2021, in relation to Balram Heeralall’s (Nappy) abuse and murder of his partner. That no report to date was made to the 914 Hotline on Balram Heeralall’s (Nappy) abuse and murder of his partner. That the 914 Hotline, was receiving and responding to calls for the 24 hours on that day during which the operators received numerous reports of other incidents of abuse.

We thank Digicel and GTT for providing us with all information required to aid in this investigation.

The purpose of the release of the findings of this investigation is to develop and maintain a relationship of mutual trust, cooperation, and respect by providing citizens with accurate information on the 914 Hotline’s administration and operation. Again, we reiterate the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s commitment through the 914 Hotline to respond to all cases of domestic violence, abuse, and gender-based violence.