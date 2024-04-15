Ministry of Human Services and Social Security presents WE LIFT 4: Empowering women for sustainable development

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is proud to announce the fourth edition of WE LIFT (Women Empowerment – Leading, Innovating, Flourishing Together), a dynamic event aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and advancing gender equality.

Taking place on April 20th and 21st at the National Aquatic Centre, WE LIFT 4 promises to be the ultimate destination for women-owned businesses and supporters of women’s economic empowerment.

WE LIFT 4 showcases the resilience, creativity, and innovation of women entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

With over 250 women-owned businesses represented, attendees can expect to find a diverse range of offerings, including art, crafts, construction, design, decor, beauty enhancement, catering, agro-processing, and much more.

Admission to WE LIFT 4 is free, and gates open early to welcome visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re a consumer looking to discover unique products or a supporter of women’s empowerment, WE LIFT 4 is the place to be.

Dr. Vindya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, emphasized the importance of events like WE LIFT 4 in advancing gender equality and promoting sustainable development:

“WE LIFT 4 is not just a marketplace; it is a celebration of women’s achievements and a testament to their potential to drive positive change in our society. By supporting women-owned businesses, we are not only promoting economic empowerment but also contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Gender Equality, and Decent Work and Economic Growth,” the Honorable Minister said.

Dr. Persaud added, “I am thrilled to see WE LIFT 4 expanding its reach and impact, providing even more women entrepreneurs with the opportunity to thrive and succeed. This event is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of women, and I encourage everyone to come out and show their support.”

In addition to supporting women entrepreneurs, WE LIFT 4 also serves as a platform for networking, collaboration, and learning. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, participate in workshops, and gain valuable insights into entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this empowering event. Join us at WE LIFT 4 on April 20th and 21st at the National Aquatic Centre and help us build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

