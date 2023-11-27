Ministry of Labour investigates recent workplace fatal accident at Aurora Gold Mines

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department investigated the workplace fatality, which occurred at Sinohydro Corporation Ltd at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Incorporated, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Mr. Naipaul Persaud, Occupational Safety and Health Officer with responsibility for Region Seven, conducted this investigation.

The incident occurred, around 10:10hrs on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Thirty-six-year-old Mr. Joseph Licorish of West Watooka; and 41-year-old Mr. Nigel Denny of Shirley Field Ridley Square, Georgetown, both truck operators for AGM, were working when they collided with each other, resulting in a fatality and non-fatal accident.

Following reports received from the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), Regional OSH officer, Mr. Naipaul commenced investigations to determine the causes of the accident and to provide the company with recommendations to prevent future recurrences.

To that aim, he evaluated the accident scene as well as the trucks, verified maintenance records, obtained statements from eye witnesses and checked with the maintenance department regarding the standard operational procedures.

Additionally, maintenance workers as well as truck drivers and operators were given accident prevention training, as part of the investigative process. They were also sensitised to the importance of safe work practices.

The OSH department is currently conducting an analysis of the information obtained to determine the findings and make recommendations to prevent similar recurrences.

The Honourable Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton continues to express his concern about workplace fatalities and wishes to once again encourage workers and employers to make special effort in working together to ensure that a safe and healthy working environment is promoted and maintained in all workplaces.

