Ministry of Labour launches investigation into fatality at Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has launched an investigation into a fatal accident which occurred around 18:40 hrs on Saturday February 10, at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base construction site, Best Foreshore, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Health & Safety Helper, Mr. Rusbel Jesus Rengel Azocar, of San Felix, Venezuela. He was at the time employed by subcontractor, Gas Total Solution Inc.

According to reports received from the company, Azocar was engaged in the task of placing a barrier around a hole with water on the southern half of the site’s quay wall.

During the process, he fell into the hole.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Azocar was not wearing a life jacket at the time of his fall, despite a mandate to wear same on the quay wall to prevent drowning.

The quay wall slab demolition works have since been suspended.

Minister of Labour, the Honourable Mr. Joseph Hamilton, MP., has expressed growing concern over injuries and accidents which occur on the job site.

Having acknowledged the distress it causes for the loved ones of the deceased, the Minister therefore extends heartfelt sympathy to the affected families, colleagues, and friends.

The OSH department continues to reiterate the importance of adhering to workplace health and safety regulations to mitigate the likelihood of workplace accidents.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

