Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development

Hon. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall today held a working session with City Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, his Deputy, Alfred Mentore and a team from the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to further discuss a plethora of issues.

The Minister was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon Anand Persaud, Head of Engineering and Procurement Services, Naeem Khan, Director of Sanitation, Satrohan Nauth and Municipal Services Officer, Nandranie Harrichand.







The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier engagement with H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali to ensure that programs and plans for the City were developed, implemented and put into motion.

Minister Dharamlall remarked that he looked forward to working towards the improvement and enhancement of the City.