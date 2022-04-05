Misinformation being peddled on the resolution of Amerindian Issues in Villages

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs that misinformation is being peddled surrounding the resolution of issues that exist in some Amerindian Villages.

It is wholly injurious to Amerindians when so-called ‘well-wishers’ spread misinformation on matters relating to indigenous people, with the aim of undermining their progress, sowing seeds of division and reducing their power to determine their own issues.

The Ministry remains guided by the rule of law in addressing all issues relating to Amerindian development.

In the case of Hururu Village, it must be noted that the Council failed to comply with the law which required it to present a budget approved by the general meeting in order to expend funds. As a result, only payments related to wages for Village employees were recommended for release. This step was necessary in keeping with the principles of accountability and transparency and in the best interest of the community.

The unfounded claims of unfair and unjust treatment to employees of the Ministry are another attempt by the author to resuscitate his tardy image. The Ministry will not comment on the matter regarding the Permanent Secretary which is before the courts.

The procurement of goods and services by the ministry remains in compliance with public procurement process and practices. The Ministry makes every effort to avoid the pitfall of the APNU-AFC regime which has been flagged for the most flagrant violations of our procurement laws and failure to account for hundreds of millions just a short few years ago. The author of these mischievous claims knows of the ills of the APNU-AFC as he was one of the architects of the rampant corruption that took place under that regime.

Amerindian and the hinterland communities can rest assure that the Ministry continues to work in their best interest to deliver on the PPP/C’s manifesto promises in keeping with their desires and aspirations, including secured livelihoods and enhanced living conditions.