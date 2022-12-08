MMG services only apply to payment at GRO, Immigration Support Services

On Wednesday, 07th December 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Guyana Telephone and Telegram Co Ltd. launched the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) service for the General Register Office and Immigration Services.

On the sidelines of that event, Minister Benn indicated that the Ministry is working on establishing an online tint application, a verification process, and payment for the tint application via the MMG service.

This is a highlight of future plans for the tint application process.

It was brought to the Minister’s attention that misinformation regarding the tint permit and the payment process has been circulating in the media.

Minister Benn would like to make it abundantly clear to the media and public that the MMG services launched on 07th December, 2022 only apply to payment at the Guyana Register Office and Immigration Support Services for various categories of visas and work permits, as well as birth, death and marriage registrations.

The Tint Waiver application is not included.

Currently, there is no fee attached to a tint waiver/ permit, which is valid for one (1) year. However, fees will be introduced in the near future for the processing of the tint permit.

The one (1) year validity is an adjustment to the six (6) month period stated on the application for tint waiver form.

Minister Benn also announced that the validity of the tint permit would soon be extended from one (1) year to three (3) years. This is also a part of the future plans.

How to apply for a tint permit:

• The application form can be uplifted at the Minister’s Secretariat or downloaded from the Ministry of Home Affairs website (https://moha.gov.gy/).

• Applicants must complete the application form.

• Applicants must write a formal request to the Minister of Home Affairs, indicating the reason for the tint waiver and attach supporting documents to substantiate their claim.

• Submit copies of:

The vehicle registration

GRA licence for motor vehicle

Certificate of fitness, and

Two (2) passport-size photographs

Completed application with all the relevant documents must be submitted to the Minister’s Secretariat for processing.

