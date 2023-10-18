MOA NDIA debunks erroneous and misleading Stabroek Editorial

The Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) wishes to debunk erroneous and misleading statements in a Stabroek News editorial dated October 16, 2023 captioned “Chaos in infrastructure projects”.

Notably, there was no acknowledgement of major issues with pump stations by the NDIA as stated in the editorial as the Authority was merely highlighting external issues with its pump station projects. These external issues such as squatting and encumbrances in the construction zone would have caused significant delays to these projects. The editorial ought to be aware that projects generally experience “teething” problems. The projects under reference in the Editorial are no exception having regard to the several challenges, both legal and illegal within the construction zones.

In fact, engineering studies would have been done to determine the best location for each project after consultations with residents, farmers, Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and other relevant stakeholders. As such, the editorial’s claim that projects are ‘done in a haphazard manner’ is very misleading since the Authority would have determined location based on sound engineering advice, the views of stakeholders and in the public interest.

The editorial also made reference to the award of the Black Bush Polder pump station project to

Yunas Civil and Building Construction. The Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA wishes to make it explicitly clear that evaluations are done by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) before an award is made. It is only after an award is made that the NDIA is notified of the successful bidder. As such, the award would have been subject to public procurement procedures in accordance with the Procurement Act 2003.

As it relates to the termination of the Black Bush Polder pump station project, a Project Completion Certificate would have been issued by the engineer for works completed and materials on site. Therefore, the contractor would only be paid for works that were satisfactorily completed and materials on site as is the case when there is a fundamental breach of contract. In addition, at the time of termination, the advance mobilization and performance bonds were still active. As such, monies can be recouped.

The editorial then highlighted other pump station projects namely, Charity pump station, Region No.2, A Line pump station, West Demerara, Region No.3 and Canal No.1 pump station, Region No.3 stating that there was “poor preparation prior to project awards”. In refuting this incorrect statement, the Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA wishes to make clear that each project has experienced consultants and engineers who support the Authority in formulating design and best location. These consultants would have designed other pump stations that have been successfully completed.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA views the editorial as unrealistic and provocative, having regards to the facts as highlighted above. Had the paper taken the time to investigate the matter in a fair and objective manner, it would have arrived at a different conclusion more in tune with the facts .

It is a known fact that persons have been illegally occupying reserves along the length of the coastline which has been posing a problem to development. Under those circumstances, it would be misleading for the editor to claim that works are being done in a “harum-scarum” manner and is “a reflection of the pell-mell haste by the government to secure political gains” since consultations would have been held prior to the commencement of works.

The Cottage pump station is another example of unfounded statements made by the editorial as they pertain to an allegation that “The Ministry is clearly just assigning work to willing contractors without proper preparation”. This is wholly erroneous as engineering studies are done before commencement of projects. Notably, at design stage, several consultations and meetings are held with all relevant stakeholders before a location is determined.

As it relates to the dredging of the Pomeroon River mouth, works will recommence this week based on a commitment made by the contractor. The Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA wishes to state that discussions were held with the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) before works commenced and there was no “underestimation of what was required” as is being alleged in the editorial.

Given the offensive and misleading statements in the editorial, it is imperative that the editorial gives equal prominence to this release. The Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA welcomes constructive criticism but will correct misleading and offensive statements as it relates to transparency and accountability of its projects.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

