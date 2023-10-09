MOA’s NDIA responds to Opposition MP Mahipaul- cites Squatting, Access and Encumbrances for Major Delays in Pump Station Projects

The Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) wishes to respond to an ill-conceived and uninformed missive in the Kaieteur News titled “Mahipaul calls on NDIA CEO to provide answers – several pump stations’ projects incomplete” dated October 8, 2023.

In that article there were calls by Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul for the management of the NDIA to provide answers for the handling of several pump station projects under its portfolio. These pump station projects are the construction of a pump station at Charity, Region No.2, the rehabilitation of pump station at Cozier, Region No.2, the construction of a pump station at A-Line, West Demerara, Region No.3, the construction of the pump station at Canal No.1 Sluice, Region No.3, the construction of a pump station at Cottage, West Coast Berbice and construction of pump station to irrigate Black Bush Polder Frontlands.

Notably, these pump station projects are managed by experienced consultants that would have previously supervised construction of other successfully completed pump stations. In addition, NDIA project engineers are experienced and seasoned individuals with knowledge of construction of pump stations. All the named projects received extensions from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in accordance with the Procurement Act. Therefore, there were adequate justifications for the delays. Some of these major delays are now highlighted hereunder.

At the project site for the Charity pump station, Region No.2, there were difficulties with squatters who were in occupation of the site and the NDIA had to engage the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to remove those persons within the wayleave of the pump station. This took several months. However, works are progressing and pumping equipment are expected to be delivered shortly.

At the project site for the A-Line pump station, West Demerara, Region No.3, the NDIA had to engage shopkeepers and fisher folks to remove encumbrances such as shops, fishermen’s storage huts and utilities. Again, there were consultations and even compensation to aid in removal from the project site. This took several months before relocation.

At Canal No.1 pump station project site, Region No.3, there were delays in getting approval for the demolition of a community center building. The building was within the construction zone and housed a sub-office for the National Library of Guyana. There were engagements to provide for the relocation of the occupants. This process took some time and significant delays were experienced by the project. However, the project completion status is far above 25% as is being quoted by Mr. Mahipaul. At the moment, foundation piles are being driven with pumping equipment expected to be delivered shortly.

At the project site for the Cottage pump station, Region No.5, due to the erosion of the main access dam, there was an issue of access to the project site. As such, a bridge and access dam had to be constructed. This resulted in major delays to the project.

With regard to the construction of drainage pump station to irrigate Black Bush Polder Frontlands, Region No.6, this project was terminated on September 25, 2023 by the NDIA for poor quality and performance of works being executed. This project will soon be retendered.

Given these circumstances, Mr. Mahipaul could have reached out to the entity for information on the above mentioned projects before going to the newspapers. The Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA views Mr. Mahipaul’s allegations related to the “haphazard approach to managing substantial taxpayer funds”, “a worrisome level of incompetence in project execution”, “issues of project mismanagement and inefficiency in the allocation of taxpayer funds” as wholly misconceived and misleading statements. In the circumstances, the Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA wishes to categorically debunk these baseless allegations.

As explained before, because of each of the difficulties encountered as outlined above, extensions were sought and granted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in accordance with the law.

Significantly, works are currently progressing on each of these projects with the exception of the Black Bush Polder project which will soon be retendered. It is highly regrettable that Mr. Mahipaul was silent when under the previous administration, “fire pumps” were procured as drainage pumps and to date are still inoperable causing the treasury hundreds of millions of dollars. This administration is still grappling with this disaster which it has inherited from the coalition government.

While the Ministry of Agriculture and the NDIA continues to welcome objective scrutiny and constructive criticisms of its work and operations, it will reject baseless and inaccurate criticisms. We will continue to work with all stakeholders in the discharge of our mandate and we will continue to strive to do so in a transparent, accountable, efficient and competent manner.

We hope that the press will afford our response the same or equal prominence that Mr. Mahipaul’s offensive allegations enjoyed.

