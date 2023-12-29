Mobilisation works on Wismar bridge to begin next year

– evaluation completed for Corentyne river bridge

Mobilisation works for the much-anticipated four-lane bridge across the Demerara River in Wismar, Linden, Region Ten, is expected to begin in 2024, according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

This was the update given to media operatives during a year-end press conference on Friday, as the minister outlined the progress made this year on a number of transformational infrastructural projects.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside Permanent Secretary of the Public Works ministry, Vladim Persaud, during the year-end press conference on Friday

“Monies have been provided, contractor identified, and we are ready to go,” he said.

The bridge will connect Wismar to Mackenzie, and is set to significantly reduce traffic congestion, as the current bridge only has one vehicle lane.

The contract has been awarded to China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Ltd.

Works are expected to be completed in 24 months.

Meanwhile, the public works minister added that the evaluation of bids for the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge has been completed.

A joint executive decision on modality and financing is being examined by the governments of Guyana and Suriname, which include the respective foreign affairs, finance, and public works ministers.

“Once that evaluation report would have been agreed and the way forward declared by that joint team, the two presidents would then announce the start of the work on the Corentyne river bridge,” minister Edghill relayed.

The Corentyne River Bridge will facilitate the movement of goods to Suriname, allowing farmers to transport their produce with ease.

The proposed bridge will stretch 1100 metres, with 22 spans each measuring 50 metres in length.

It will be constructed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and according to the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model (DBFOM). Under this model, the successful contractor or joint venture will be responsible for the final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the bridge.

