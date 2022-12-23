Mocha/ Arcadia NDC receives over 100 cleaning hampers

The Mocha Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Friday received over 100 cleaning hampers from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Senior Preparedness Officer at the CDC Captain Latchman Persaud handed over the hampers to the Overseer of the Mocha Arcadia NDC, Jacqueline Delph-Agard.

“This afternoon we are handing over 200 cleaning hampers following the food hampers that was distributed in the community earlier this week…Food hampers were mainly distributed in North Barnwell where I believe some of the areas are still flooded.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Delph-Agard told the Department of Public that the hampers will be distributed to households that were affected by flooding over the next few days.

“On behalf of the NDC, we would like to extend our gratitude to the CDC for the cleaning hampers that we received here today to distribute to residents who are affected at Barnwell.”

The CDC is monitoring flood-affected communities countrywide.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

