Mocha/Arcadia, Perseverance, Prosperity residents grateful for $100,000 cash grants

Hundreds of residents from Mocha/Arcadia, Perseverance and Prosperity received a financial boost on Wednesday after collecting their $100,000 cash grant.

Christopher Samaroo described the support as a ‘pretty good incentive’ that would ease household burdens.

Christopher Samaroo receives his $100,000 cash grant

He was among many persons who uplifted their cheques at the Mocha Community Centre.

“A lot of people don’t work for this amount monthly, so I can see how this can assist quite well,” he said.

Samaroo plans to use the funds to obtain professional certificates and advance his career ambitions.

Persons in the community were also served cheques at the Mocha Health Centre.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, assists staff at the Mocha Community Centre during the distribution exercise

Lashana Guliver said she is thankful for the grant and emphasised the impact it will have on the lives of Guyanese.

“It is good and it is going to help a lot of us. This is too much for me but I am going to make sure I spend it wisely,” the single mother told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Tracy Thornhill is excited about her $100,000 cash grant

Tracy Thornhill highlighted some of the challenges many Guyanese face and said the grant will fix some of those issues.

Urlina Ramjit also spoke with DPI and praised the initiative. She called it a timely intervention for those in need.

Urlina Ramjit is excited to collect her $100,000 cash grant

“We have to be thankful for what we are getting and I hope they [the government] can do even more for us,” she said.

Senior citizen Patricia Williams plans to use the money to renovate her home.

“I am doing over my house in concrete and it will help me buy the zinc sheets for the verandah,” she explained.

Patricia Williams is excited about her $100,000 cash grant

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, visited the respective sites to oversee the process and ensure smooth operations.

He assured residents that the distribution exercise will continue until every eligible individual has received their benefit.

The distribution of the $100,000 cash grant commenced in Region Four on Monday.

Additional distribution centres along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara and Georgetown will be operationalised this week.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved an allocation of over $40 billion to support the distribution of the grants.

Happy recipient of the $100k cash grant

