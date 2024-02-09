MoE launches Mash Band

With more than a decade of consecutive wins at the Mashramani float parade, the Ministry of Education launched its annual Mashramani band on Thursday under the theme, ‘Blazing the trail of knowledge with transformative technology and inclusive education’.

During brief remarks, Head of the Unit for Allied Arts, Nicholas Fraser highlighted that this year the ministry will be competing in the medium band category.

Launch of MoE’s Mash Band

“We have been winning the parade for quite some time. And this year, we will be upping the stakes a bit. We will be heading up in a higher weight category. So, from the small band category, we will be moving into the medium band category this year…,” Fraser noted.

A king and a queen and the individual male and female will be reflecting the various aspects of growth in the education sector.

Some 125 revelers will be participating in the ministry’s mash band this year.

Local artiste, Vanilla will be the main live performer on the ministry’s mash truck.

Speaking directly about the theme, Fraser highlighted that the ministry’s transformational journey will be seen in the costumes.

The ministry has enhanced learning experiences with the integration of cutting-edge technology to embrace an inclusive approach to education, to propel the development of the country.

Several activities will be undertaken by the ministry in commemoration of the Mashramani celebrations.

“We will be having our finals in the Calypso, dramatic poetry, dance, masquerade, and hip-hop competitions on Friday, February 16,” he added.

On February 17, the ministry will be hosting the Children’s Mashramani costume road parade.

The parade is slated to commence at Parade Ground and will conclude at the National Park.

There were performances by St. Rose’s High School Steelpan Orchestra Grade Six student, Danielle Holder of Graham’s Hall Primary School recited a dramatic poem ‘From grass to grace’.

The ministry also provided a sneak peek of their costumes.

Designer, Nelsion Nurse designed the ministry’s costume for the road parade which will be held on February 23.

