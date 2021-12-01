MOE, MOH team up for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Ministries of Education and Health teamed up on Wednesday to provide assistance to several students with special needs.

The duo provided wheelchairs in an attempt to ensure that students who are differently abled can continue to educate and elevate themselves.

Education officer/Psychologist Deborah London (right) stands with Keon Cheong Special Education Needs (SEN) officer (middle) and one guardian of the child that will receive the wheelchair.

The initiative was executed to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities which will be observed on Friday December 3, 2021.

Under the theme ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,’ the wheel chairs were given to three students from Regions two, five and 10 who were identified via outreaches by the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability and Diagnostic Centre.

Careem Datterdeen of Region Ten is seated in his wheel-chair along with his parent and Special Education Needs (SEN) officer Keon Cheong.

This facility is staffed with persons from both the Ministry of Education and The Ministry of Health and is located in the compound of the Cyril Potter College of Education’s Turkeyen Campus.