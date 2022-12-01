MoE welcomes new Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain

The Ministry of Education announces that the new Chief Education Officer will be Mr. Saddam Hussain. Mr. Hussain has been a classroom teacher for more than 20 years. Over the last two years, he served within Central Ministry as the Chief Schools’ Inspector and has been managing the efforts to restructure the Inspectorate Unit of the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Hussain was a Cadet Officer and was appointed as a Senior Education Officer in 2011; a position which he later declined. He brings to the position of CEO a wide range of experience having worked at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), the Cyril Potter College of Education and the Caribbean Examination Council.

New Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain (right) receives handing over statements from former Chief Education Officer and new Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr. Marcel Hutson

On Wednesday, the former CEO, Dr. Marcel Hutson officially handed over the office to Mr. Hussain at the Ministry’s 26 Brickdam Office. Dr. Hutson has served in the position of CEO for six years, including for two years post-retirement when he was re-engaged and contracted by the current Minister of Education and has made exceptional contributions to the development and forward movement of the education sector. The Ministry is pleased to announce that Dr. Hutson will not be leaving the Ministry of Education. He will now take up the position of Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council (NAC).

New Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain (right) and Dr. Marcel Hutson, former CEO and new Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council cheerfully going over documents during yesterday’s handing-over

The NAC is the principal body in Guyana responsible for conducting and advising on the accreditation and recognition of educational and training institutions, providers, programmes and awards, whether foreign or national.

The Ministry of Education extends tremendous gratitude to Dr. Hutson for his service as Chief Education Officer, especially during one of the nation’s toughest periods, the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry looks forward to another stellar stint in his new role.

The New Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain meets with staff of his office during yesterday’s handing over

The Ministry of Education welcomes Mr. Hussain as the new Chief Education Officer. Mr Hussain in his previous roles has demonstrated a deep love and passion for developing the sector and transforming education and systems to meet the needs of present-day Guyana. All of Guyana can be assured of the Ministry’s unswerving attention to building out the best education system in the land and are encouraged to be excited about this time in education in the country.

