MOH hosts Mental Health Training in collaboration with Mount Sinai University

The Ministry of Health’s, Mental Health Unit in collaboration with Mount Sinai University (USA), held a train-the-trainers Disaster Mental Health training for participants from the various communities across Region Eight ( Potaro-Siparuni) at the Regency Hotel on Monday.

This training which was facilitated by Dr Craig L. Katz and Melissa Kelly from the Icahn School of Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine came at a time when 20 students, and a five-year-old boy, lost their lives in a tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Female Dormitory in Region Eight.

During his brief remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony stated that with this training, the community healthcare workers will be able to better identify challenges patients may have and refer them to professional doctors so that they can get the necessary care.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

He added that since the tragedy, Mount Saini has been on board, assisting the Ministry in acquiring medication for the injured students and providing DNA testing on the remains of those who perished.

Minister Anthony expressed gratitude to the staff of the MOH, both central and regional facilities, for their hard work during the tragedy.

He disclosed that telemedicine services are being offered in the Region Eight communities.

“In the affected villages, telemedicine capabilities have been installed to improve and deliver an expanded level of care to those communities”, Dr. Anthony stated.

Director of Family and Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Ertinesia Hamilton; Mental Health Programme Coordinator, Dr. Timothy Morgan; and Region Eight Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ravindra Dudnauth were also present.

