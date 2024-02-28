MOH received donation of Medical Supplies valued at $1.36 Million GY

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health received a donation of Medical Supplies valued at $1.36 Million Guyana Dollars from the Chinese Medical Delegation Team, who were accompanied by Ambassador Guo Haiyan, of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana.

This donation which was presented to the Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony will be allocated to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to enhancing the capabilities of key departments such as the Hepatopancreatobiliary Center, the General Surgery Minimally Invasive Center, and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center.

Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Chinese Medical Delegation and other Health Official

Among the items donated are:

– Endo Next 4k ICG Endoscopic system

– Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical system

– Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical scalpel

– Oxygen Concentrator

– Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip (Duck Bill)

– Short Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip

– Long Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip

While delivering remarks, Minister Dr Anthony highlighted the importance of the collaboration with China in fortifying Guyana’s health sector. He expressed profound gratitude for the continuous support provided by China and emphasised the need for the enduring partnership.

Ambassador Guo Haiyan, explained the dedication of the new Chinese Medical Delegation in focusing on enhancing the functionality of existing medical centres. She commended the efforts of the previous team in establishing six medical centers and reassured of the current team’s commitment to strengthening their operations.

In attendance were, Dr Lesley Ramsammy, Advisor to the Minister of Heath; Director General of the Regional Health Services (RHS), Vishwa Machado; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; Director of Family and Primary Health Care, Dr Ertenisa Hamilton; Chief Executive Officer of GPHC (Ag), Dr Robbie Rambaran; Vice Mayor Quin Yongxin of the Wuxi Municipal People’s Government; the Director of Wuxi Municipal Health Commission, Da Xuerong; General Sergeant, Dr Sandy Solomon and other officials.

