MOH signs agreement with McMasters University for fellowship training in medicine.

Minister of Health Hon. Dr Frank Anthony made a recent trip to Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with McMaster University.



The Health Minister was accompanied by Dr Narendra Singh, Associate Professor of Paediatrics at McMaster University and President of Guyana Help The Kids (GHTK) organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) partnering with Guyana to address infant mortality. This MOU essentially sets in motion a partnership in which McMaster has agreed to facilitate the training of Guyanese physicians in various sub-specialities. In return, McMaster will continue to expand its global health and research initiatives with a major focus in Guyana. The MOU was signed by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr Paul O’Byrne and Karen Belaire, the Chair, Board of Directors, St. Joseph Health Systems, International Outreach Program. Also attending the signing of the MoU was Dr Angelo Mikrogianakis, the Chair of Pediatrics at McMaster Children Hospital, and Bruce Squires, President, McMaster Children’s Hospital and VP Woman and Children’s Health.



The Minister thank several physicians who have been instrumental in partnering with IHSC to develop many of the postgraduate programs in Guyana. These include Dr Ronald Barr, Dr Brian Cameron, Dr Andrea Hunter, Dr April Tam, Dr Karen Baley and Dr Narendra Singh.



