Monitoring systems in place to ensure efficiency of part-time jobs initiative

– says Region Six Chairman

The appointment of monitoring personnel is among measures in place to ensure the efficiency of the government’s part-time jobs initiative in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who explained the necessity of these systems.

“We have tried to put checkers in place so we can make sure there is no skullduggery…We are utilising some of those people to go around to these various places and on a daily basis do the checks just to make sure people are on the job and check the register to make sure it is properly kept,” he emphasised.

Region Six Chairman, David Armogan

Armogan informed that all part-time employees have been paid for the July and have expressed satisfaction with the programme.

“They are very happy man, they’re very very happy. This is a programme that was designed to assist those persons who are unemployed and it’s a lot of women too. So even if the husband is working, the additional income will supplement nicely,” the chairman said.

As the programme continues, Armogan said the small ‘glitches’ will be ironed out.

On June 2, some 3,000 persons from across the region signed their contractual agreements to secure work under the initiative.

The programme was launched by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo in the presence of hundreds of applicants at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI).

The participants are now attached to government ministries, agencies, and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) within the region and will work for 10 days per month, earning $40,000. The move will see government investing approximately $120 million into the region’s economy monthly.

