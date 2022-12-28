MOPW/ MARAD laud successful search and rescue operation by GDF Coast Guard

On Sunday, December 25 at approximately 21:00 Hours, the Guyana-registered vessel LADY SHAZEEDA, sank off the coast of Pomeroon. It was en route from Trinidad to Guyana. There were seven (7) persons on board.

After several hours overboard in the life-raft, six crewmembers were rescued by the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. Several hours later, the seventh crewmember was also rescued by the GDF Coast Guard.

What could have been a search and recovery operation was thankfully a successful search and rescue. The diligence of engineer Christopher Williams to correctly don his life jacket is credited for his survival. He drifted away from the other six crew members who were able to get into the ship’s life raft.

For approximately 19 hours his life vest allowed him to stay afloat until he was rescued by members of the Coast Guard on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is a practical demonstration that life jackets save lives. MARAD thus takes this opportunity to encourage members of the public traveling on the waterways to always wear a life jacket snugly secured onto their body.

MARAD continues its nationwide campaign of reiterating the importance of correctly wearing a life jacket.

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue operation for their swift action, especially the GDF Coast Guard and the fishermen, and extends wishes for a speedy recovery to the crew members of LADY SHAZEEDA.

