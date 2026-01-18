Moral, civic education being introduced as subjects in schools

Moral and civic education is being introduced as stand-alone subjects across schools, as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen national identity and foster patriotism among students.

CAPE students at the West Demerara Secondary School reciting the National Pledge

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Starting Point’ podcast, Minister of Education Sonia Parag disclosed that the subjects have already been timetabled and will be taught at nursery, primary and secondary levels.

She said the Ministry of Education has been working with departmental education officers, head teachers and senior school administrators to ensure the subjects are properly scheduled.

“They [pupils] are going to have it in the mornings…Of course, depending on the level, the curriculum is tailored to suit the age and what they should be learning at that particular age,” she explained.

While aspects of morality or civic responsibility may appear in subjects such as history, Minister Parag stated that the government wants both areas to be taught independently to ensure they receive focused attention.

Students being engaged

“At a nursery level, children need to know patriotism. They need to know their identity, they need to know their nationality. It is all towards nationhood, building cooperation and building unity,” Minister Parag said.

As part of civic education for young children, they will learn how to behave during national events, including how to stand and conduct themselves when the national anthem is played.

The minister mentioned that many adults do not know national songs, and the education system is working to fix this.