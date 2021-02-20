More donations for QC teacher who lost home to fire
In addition to the Ministry of Education offering its assistance to Ms. Johan Osborne, the Queen’s College teacher who lost her home to a fire recently, the St. Rose’s High School Board of Governors, students and staff also made a donation today of several items. Ms. Osborne’s son, Jarrell Toney is a student of the St. Rose’s High School. The package handed over to the mother and son included a laptop computer, food and household items along with a financial contribution. Please see the relevant photos attached. All for your information.