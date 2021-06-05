More flood relief supplies for Region Three residents -Minister Indar

Residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are set to receive additional flood relief hampers following torrential rains that have affected their livelihoods.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar said the administration is prioritising residents safety, even as it undertakes interventions aimed at providing relief. The Minister made these statements while accompanying President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on a flood assessment of multiple villages across the Region on Friday.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar assesses flooding in Patentia, Region Three

“Over the weekend, we will have food hampers as well as cleaning items so that we can give people… We will come throughout the Region to give people as much as we can.”

Minister Indar’s remarks were preceded by a mid-morning inspection of flooded homes in the Patentia community. During that exercise, residents revealed the damage to property and loss of livestock caused by the floods.

Minister Indar told residents that the Government remains focused on providing immediate relief through hamper distributions. As such, he was able to galvanise the support of the Region’s private sector to assist persons in need.

“Good spirited private sector persons came and they are going to assist with some relief hampers, cleaning items and so on. We are also going to make sure that is delivered between today and tomorrow,” he said.

Minister Indar said persons interested in joining the relief efforts can do so by assisting the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) which is leading the hamper distributions.

“Wherever they live in the country, they can go to the Region [Regional Democratic Council]. They can give to the CDC to get the relief in a structured way, so that there is no duplication or omission.”

Additional interventions

Speaking on flood mitigation measures for the Region, Minister Indar said pumps are currently being examined to ensure they are operational. To ease flooding in Patentia, he said a second pump will be installed.

Patentia resident in front of her flooded yard.

“We are putting the tractors and the pumps at the various sluices, so that when the koker locks, we still have the water being thrown off the land.”

Meanwhile, at Canal Number One, tubes and two additional pumps will be installed to swiftly reduce the flooding.

Reflecting on emergency works at Naamryck, Parika, Minister Indar said four excavators are executing impoldering works along the conservancy to prevent overtopping.