More nurses recognised for their outstanding contributions to healthcare

As Guyana celebrates Nurses Week 2024, another group of nurses were honoured for their remarkable contributions to the profession and the healthcare sector.

The award ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health head office, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

Minister Anthony hands over an award to one of the nurses

Several awardees shared their motivations for serving the people with the Department of Public Information.

Midwife stationed at Aishalton, Jude Paul expressed his inspiration to give service to women and children in remote areas.

Having served in the profession for nearly 20 years, Paul encourages others, especially males, to pursue midwifery, emphasising that anything is achievable with dedication and hard work.

Nurse Jude Paul receives his award

“I would encourage the males interested in doing the midwifery programme. To the younger generation, aim for the stars, and whatever you dream of becoming you can. It’s possible, through hard work, through dedication, even though it’s challenging sometimes but you can do it,” Paul shared.

Dana John, also of Aishalton transitioned from being a teacher to a nurse due to the need for healthcare workers in her village.

Nurse Dana John receives her award

She said she finds fulfilment in seeing patients improve and delivering babies, stating that it is a joyous moment knowing she made a positive impact.

Dexter Bourne of Mabaruma was inspired to become a nurse when he cared for his ill mother.

Currently pursuing studies to become a Registered Nurse, Bourne expressed his love for the nursing career and encouraged other young men to join the profession.

Nurse Dexter Bourne of Region one

“I love the nursing career; I would not trade it for any other thing and I would not leave the shores of Guyana. I just love my country and my Guyanese people,” he told DPI

Neisa Kanhai, a nurse at the Bartica Regional Hospital, emphasised the dedication of nurses and suggested that more nurses should receive recognition for their service.

Nurse Neisa Kanhai receives her award

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony acknowledged the expanding opportunities for training and growth in the profession as the health sector expands.

“Our commitment from the ministry side is to make sure that we have enough people employed so that we can provide high-quality care and that’s something that we have been working on in terms of improving training and making sure that we have enough persons,” Minister Anthony told the gathering.

International Day of Nurses and Midwives will be observed on Sunday, May 12, coinciding with Nurses Week under the theme ‘Our Nurses, Our Future, The Economic Power of Care.”

Nurses who were awarded, and senior staff of the Ministry of Health

