More opportunities for Region Six as major infrastructural works begin

Opportunities will soon increase as Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), like every other region, is greatly transforming with major infrastructural developments underway.

This is according to Regional Chairman David Armogan who was highlighting some of these projects at a recent event at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce.

David Armogan, Regional Chairman of Region Six

“Right now, we are in the process of looking at 300 roads within the region which will be built before the end of the year. So, all those roads will be going to tender within the next couple of weeks,” said Armogan.

The athletic skills of the region’s young people will be bolstered, as a number of sporting facilities are slated for rehabilitation.

“In the sports ground too, we are doing over a 105 sports grounds in this region and we are spending over $400 million to rehabilitate all these sports grounds,” the chairman noted.

An aerial view of the Hampshire Housing Scheme that is being developed in Region Six

Region Six will also help to push the government’s agenda of making Guyana the number one tourist destination in the South American hemisphere.

Additionally, Armogan said the ‘Palmyra business area’ is currently being constructed. This, he noted, will see businessmen and women plying their trade while showcasing their products and services to the entire region.

As such, he encouraged both small and large business owners to take advantage of the opportunities that are yet to come.

He said the region is heading towards an exciting future with the transformation taking place.

