More persons coming out for COVID-19 vaccines -Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says 32.9 per cent of the population or almost 160,000 persons have received the first dose of the vaccine to protect them from COVID-19.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, he said just about 3.3 per cent of the population has been fully immunised.

“As of yesterday, we have had 159, 951 persons who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which amounts to 32.9 per cent of our population 18 years and older.

In terms of our second dose, we have 16,004 persons who have received their second dose so they can be considered to be fully immunised,” he said.

Minister Anthony also noted that this week there has been an increase in vaccinations among the 18 to 39 age category.

“We are seeing younger persons also coming out to get the vaccine. There are some slight changes in the positive direction, so we are happy about that but we still need a lot more people to come out to get their vaccines, so we want to encourage everyone to do so.”

To this end, the Government continues to collaborate with faith-based organisations and other groups, and has planned outreaches with regional teams to provide vaccines to far-flung communities.

“We’re very grateful for that type of partnership. We have also been working very closely with a number of community groups, and they had been helping us to mobilise in different communities, and have extended our reach.”

Meanwhile, with respect to these partnerships, Minister Anthony has urged groups in Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) to advocate for vaccination.

“So that’s one area that we want to encourage groups in Region 10. Community minded citizens, influential people who can talk to others to make sure that people take their vaccines, that is a very important part of the response. So, we really want to appeal to those persons to assist us.”

Additionally, Minister Anthony said representatives of Operation COVI-CURB have also been on the ground informing the public about the need to get vaccinated, even as they enforce the gazetted COVID-19 precautionary measures. While the Government continues to appeal to the public to observe the measures, those who flout them would have to face the law.