More Region 5 residents to benefit from BIT

More residents of Region Five will be fully equipped with the necessary skills for employment following a skills training consultation undertaken by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) with several stakeholders at Latchmansingh Primary School, on Monday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P., said the exercise is part of government’s plan to create a skilled workforce to aid the country’s development. It will also fulfil government’s commitment to create new job opportunities for citizens.

Minister of Labor Joseph Hamilton, M.P addressing the training session.

“All of these kinds of skills that we are providing are important for this national development thrust that we have embarked on. We do not want to lead a state whereby Guyanese are not properly facilitated, and we have to bring in others to do the work,” he said.

The minister stressed that the region must follow suit, if it wishes to be part of the transformational development through current and emerging industries. He urged also stakeholders to find persons willing to participate in the workshops offered through BIT.

To ensure all willing parties benefit from BIT, Minister Hamilton said the ministry will provide evening classes at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn agreed that the country has a shortage of skilled individuals.

Attendees at the BIT training programme in Region Five, Monday.

“So our intention is to meet and have dialogue with relevant stakeholders to understand your needs for the region. It is also to identify your development drive and the skills needed to push development in the region,” Maughn said.

Also present at the workshop was BIT’s Vice Chairman Rion Peter, and BIT’s Senior Technical Officer, Bevon Shepherd among others.

BIT programmes like Welding and Fabrication, Heavy Duty Equipment Operation, Electrical Installation, Plumbing, General Building Construction, Mechanic and AC and Refrigeration are expected to be offered in the region.

