More than 250 persons vaccinated at second drive-through exercise in Region Two

More than 250 persons received their COVID-19 vaccine when the Ministry of Health held its second vaccination drive-through exercise in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) on Sunday.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said the Region’s response to the exercise was good, noting that more than 500 doses were administered at the two events. The first vaccination drive in the Region was held Friday.

Vaccination drive-through exercise at Bush Lot, Essequibo

“I think for Region Two it was fairly good. They were able to do around 250 vaccines at the drive-through. And then [Sunday] they did another exercise that yielded about 253 or so, that was in the same area as well.

So, I think for those two exercises, you’ve had a little bit more than 500 doses being administered,” he said, during his COVID-19 update on Monday.

Dr. Anthony said the Ministry continues to monitor Covid positive persons. He said 80 per cent of those persons were not hospitalised, but they have received medical support.

Vehicles coming into the vaccination compound to facilitate the convenient vaccination process at Bush Lot, Essequibo

“And so, for those persons who come to the hospital, we normally would evaluate them, those who need ventilatory support or other forms of respiratory support, we’re able to give that to them. And of course, there are medications that you can use so we have been working very hard to make sure that we have more persons recovering from hospitalisation.

And those in the ICU, I think we have four patients on ventilators. So, it is a challenging task to manage those persons that we have in hospitals. And I thank the medical staff at the hospital, because they’re not just at Ocean View, but they’re also at various regional hospitals.”

Dr. Anthony said staff at the various hospitals have been working very hard to ensure that persons survive the disease.