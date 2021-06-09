More than 50 per cent of Region Six vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of the adult population in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the Ministry of Health’s vaccination campaign continues across the country.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, on Wednesday said the region continues to lead with some 51.9 per cent of the adult population taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

About 41.4 per cent of the adult population in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) has received their first dose. In Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) 43.8 per cent; Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) 45.2 per cent; Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) 47.8 per cent; Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) 43.6 per cent; Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) 28.3 per cent and 41.9 per cent of the adult population in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) have been inoculated. The Upper Demerara-Berbice Region (Region Ten) continues to lag behind with only 13 per cent of the adult population taking their first dose.

“We’ve been working very hard over the last couple of days to make sure more people come out for their vaccines,” Dr. Anthony said.

To date, 214, 251 persons or 44 per cent of the country’s adult population have taken their first dose of the vaccine while 79, 802 persons are fully immunised.

Minister Anthony appealed to persons who have received their first dose to return for their second. He explained that both doses are necessary for persons to be better protected against COVID-19.

“We still see there are people who have received their first dose vaccines, but we haven’t seen them coming back for their second dose…If they are not fully immunised, they are not going to have the full benefit of the vaccine.

It’s only when you are fully immunised, meaning that you would have had both doses of the vaccine, that you would be able to get the benefits of the vaccine.”

Persons who have taken the Sinopharm vaccine can return 21 to 28 days after receiving the first dose for their second, while those who have taken the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can return for their second dose within two to three months.