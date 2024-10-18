More than 74 Belle Vue residents get spectacles

Approximately 74 residents of Belle Vue, Region Three have received their essential eyewear through the government’s eye testing and spectacles programme.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud attended the distribution ceremony on Thursday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with residents

From the beginning of the programme to date, the government has expended over $7 million into facilitating the programme in Region Three.

During interviews with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the recipients openly expressed their profound gratitude for this critical initiative.

One such was Bibi Samsair who had eagerly anticipated receiving her glasses.

“I’m very happy that I’ve received my glasses, I wanted one for so long and I couldn’t afford to get it so I got mine free [from the ministry]” she told DPI.

Other recipients like Neermailla Sokram and Gayatri Ragpat marvelled on their newfound ability to see clearly, sign documents, read smaller words and thread needles to embroider.

Minister Persaud noted this initiative as one of several efforts to provide necessary support for citizens all across Guyana.

One of the spectacles distributed

“We continue to go out, we continue to reach out to communities and we continue to meet out to some of the most vulnerable populations in and around Guyana” she said.

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman Mark Anthony Khan commended the government’s relentless efforts to improving his community saying “it is a good initiative. It resonates with the community and that is what they are asking for”.

He further added “as the chairman…I think the government of Guyana is doing a wonderful job…and they are delivering what they say they are going to do and we see it materialize.”

Thus far the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has invested $21 billion into providing services to citizens in Region Three.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with residents Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with residents Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with residents Bibi Samsair Resident of Belle Vue trying on her new glasses

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

