More training opportunities for Lindeners

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists on Sunday launched the Linden Entrepreneurial Network of Seventh-day Adventists (L.E.N.S.A.) training programme.

The initiative will facilitate opportunities for skills training, employment, small business development, and community enhancement projects in the Linden township.

Minister Hamilton and citizens at the launching ceremony

Residents will be trained in various fields including oil and gas, computer repairs, general construction, garment making and food production, allowing for educational advancement, especially among the younger population.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton M.P., assured residents that government will continue to support every initiative geared at ensuring citizens are productive, and are contributing to the country’s development.

“You can count on the government, you can count on this minister, you can count on the ministry that I lead to continue to give all the necessary support that you need to make it,” Minister Hamilton assured.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton MP

He said every citizen has a responsibility to encourage persons to elevate themselves so that they could become employable.

Training programmes through BIT is free of cost, with no requirement for certification. Remedial classes in Mathematics and English are provided.

Minister Hamilton said there is a need for education to be “redefined” so as to allow the working population to access educational institutions during the evening.

He is also encouraging women not to let society define what career path to pursue, but to apply for courses they are interested in, which could provide an income.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and Pastor Jumoul Sancho signing MOU

Meanwhile, a L.EN.S.A. governing board was established to oversee planning and implementation of short courses, registration of small businesses, creation of a business centre and system to contribute to church building and community development. The BIT and Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventist also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate skills training, and economic and community development throughout the country.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

